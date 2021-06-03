The two biggest financial decisions Andover voters face Saturday at Town Meeting are whether to build a new West Elementary School and if they want to fund the town's underfunded pension system.
The projects together cost about $280 million — $115 for the new combined West Elementary and Shawsheen Preschool project and about $165 million for the pension system.
A residential taxpayer in Andover with a $693,000 home would pay an average of $512 per year over the next 17 years on their tax bills if both measures are approved.
Each needs to be approved by a two-thirds vote during Town Meeting, and then, if approved, the measures would move to the ballot, where the town needs to garner a majority of votes to move ahead on the projects.
The first year, taxpayers would have about $275 added to the tax bill of an average home, said Town Manager Andrew Flanagan. Then the following year it rises to $411, he said. The expense then rises for for a few more years before starting to come down again, he said.
Pension fund
The town's pension system has been chronically underfunded for years, and recently the town has made reforms to fully fund it by 2040 — a state-mandated deadline. However, there is a $178 million gap and payments grow each year.
The town borrowing this money to pay down the gap is "like paying off almost all of your credit card," Flanagan said.
In order for the plan to work, the town is banking on a healthy return on investments of 6.25% or more, Flanagan said. The Investment Committee, which is made up of residents who work in the financial sector, advises the town where to invest the money. Over the past 10 years the town has seen a 8.52% return on its investments, Flanagan said.
Waiting on either project — funding the pension liability or building a new school — would be costly to Andover voters, Flanagan said.
Every year to fully fund the pension the town makes escalating payments. Soon those payments may be too steep without intervention, and the town would have to cut services, Flanagan said.
The plan to pay that off "eliminates the need for the increasing payments," Flanagan said, explaining the plan "restructures" the town's debt.
Town employees are also paying extra into the pension system to help ease the burden, Flanagan said. They contribute 1% of their pay, an average of $700 a year per employee, he said.
Schools
The West Elementary School project is the biggest part of the tax burden — the average homeowner will spend $396 a year on that versus $116 on the pension obligation fund, Flanagan said.
The existing school will need about $50 million in repairs if voters don't approve a new school, the Andover Townsman has previously reported. The town is also getting a $34 million grant from the state to build the project, if voters don't approve it this year, that funding goes away.