WEST NEWBURY — On an opening night at which Pentucket unveiled a state championship banner, the current group of Sachems displayed the same suffocating defense which helped win the Division 2 title.
Holding visiting Lynnfield to one field goal the opening half, Pentucket jumped to a 20-point lead before cruising to an easy 52-34 victory Friday night.
“There were some nerves, but they love playing physical defense,” Pentucket coach John McNamara said.
Returning senior starters led the way for the Sachems as Angelina Yacubacci scored a game-high 20 points and Angelica Hurley added 12.
The Sachems, who used 10 players the first nine minutes and all 15 on the roster in the game, opened their biggest lead with 3:10 left in the third when a Megan Reading lay-up made it 39-10.
Pentucket 52, Lynnfield 34
Lynnfield (34): Grace Klonsky 0 3-5 3, Catherine MacDonald 5 7-11 17, Victoria Morelli 1 0-2 2, Caroline Waisnor 2 4-6 9, Ava Buonfiglio 1 0-0 3. Totals 9 14-24 34
Pentucket (52): Anna Wyner 0 0-0 0, Angelina Yacubucci 8 3-3 20, Angelica Hurley 4 3-4 12, MacKenzie Currie 1 3-4 5, Arielle Cleveland 1 0-0 2, Hannah Lambert 0 0-0 0, Megan Reading 2 1-1 5, Greta Maurer 1 0-0 2, Alyssa Thompson 0 0-1 0, Abby Dube 0 0-0 0, Audrey Conovor 1 0-1 2, Emma Lopata 0 0-0 0, Lana Mickelson 1 0-0 2, Bethany Cloutier 1 0-1 2, Elizabeth Riley 0 0-1 0. Totals 20 10-16 52
3-pt. goals: Pentucket – Yacubacci, Hurley; Lynnfield – Waisnor, Buonfiglio