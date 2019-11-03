WEST NEWBURY — Does this sound familiar? It was a big day for one of John and Dianne Freiermuth’s children.
The talented sophomore had a breakout game. Everybody, including those who didn’t see it, were talking about it. Mom and dad were prouder than proud.
Pat Freiermuth’s three-touchdown performance, leading Penn State to a crushing win over rival Michigan State?
That was incredible, but no.
We’re talking Pat’s kid sister, Meg Freiermuth, who had the game of her life nearly three weeks before her brother’s big game. The Pentucket sophomore recorded her first hat-trick and added an assist in a big win over rival Hamilton-Wenham three weeks ago.
Her famous brother took note.
“By far best athlete in the family. Let’s go meggy,” tweeted older brother Pat Freiermuth, who was coming off a three-touchdown game for Penn State over rival Michigan State.
That’s quite a statement coming from one of the nation’s top college football players, especially given how many other great athletes have come from the Freiermuth lineage. Yet, as she grew up watching her older siblings and cousins’ athletic exploits, the youngest member of the Freiermuth family was working tirelessly on her own field hockey craft. Now, after years of hard work and preparation, Freiermuth has earned her own place in the spotlight.
Growing up a Sachem
Meg Freiermuth wasn’t sure if she would be able to do it.
Around the Pentucket field hockey program, it’s called the “St. Mike’s” after a former player who went on to star at St. Michael’s College. The drill has players jog the length of the field and then down the end line before sprinting diagonally all the way back. Then you jog three quarters of the field, across and sprint back. Then halfway, then a quarter.
With each rep, Freiermuth found herself falling further and further behind. But she refused to give up, and even though she finished near the back of the pack, she eventually finished the drill.
“That was a big step for me that I felt I could contribute to this team one day,” Freiermuth said.
Not bad for a fourth grader.
Freiermuth has practically grown up around the Pentucket field hockey program. She first started coming to practice when she was nine years old, tagging along with her mother Dianne, a longtime assistant under head coach Ruth Beaton. She steadily got more involved as she got older, and by the time she was in middle school, she was essentially an unofficial member of the team.
“She was a confident little girl, a joy to be around,” Beaton said. “She fit in easily with people of all ages, you sometimes forgot that she was a middle schooler, or an elementary schooler.”
Now a sophomore in her first year starting on varsity, that confident little girl has grown into one of the most formidable players in the Cape Ann League.
A selfless distributor
With Pentucket looking to replace several key starters from last year’s state tournament team, Freiermuth was entrusted with the role of right midfield. The position requires vision, ball control and the confidence to distribute when the opportunity is there, and Freiermuth quickly showed she was up to the task.
“She has a really good game sense,” said senior attacker Tess Beech. “She’s really stepped up this year and taken on the role of mid. Last year we lost our starter, so she’s really stepped up and brought a lot to our offense.”
Freiermuth has tallied four goals and 10 assists on the season, ranking second on the team and fourth in the area in total points.
“She distributed the ball more often than she needs to; there might be an opportunity but she’d selflessly pass it to a teammate,” Beaton said. “Her confidence in her shooting has increased with each game.”
Freiermuth had six assists before she finally scored her first goal against Amesbury on Sept. 30, and about a week later she exploded for her monster game against Hamilton-Wenham. Overall, she’s been one of the top players on a Pentucket team that finished the regular season 9-7-2 and then won its first playoff game against Triton.
Athletics in her blood
At some level, the fact that Freiermuth is thriving in field hockey is hardly a surprise given her family’s long tradition of athletic success.
Her father John played college basketball at St. Anselm, and before joining Pentucket, her mother earned induction into the North Andover High Athletics Hall of Fame as the school’s varsity field hockey coach. Both of her older brothers played college football, Tim as an offensive lineman and now assistant coach at Springfield College and Pat as the starting sophomore tight end at Penn State.
Pat, who has seen his national profile explode as one of the country’s top college football players, shares an especially close bond with Meg.
“We used to fight a lot when we were kids because we’re close in age, but obviously he’s always been super supportive of me on Twitter and now he texts me after every game and Facetimes me,” Meg said. “It’s really great and I do the same to him, I try to support him all the time and he supports me right back.”
If you follow Pat on Twitter, as more than 7,200 people do, you’ll notice the former Pentucket and Brooks School star tweets almost exclusively about two things: Penn State football and Meg Freiermuth. He offers congratulations after every big game, always being sure to shout out his sister whenever she tallies a point — which is almost every game.