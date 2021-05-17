WEST NEWBURY — The Pentucket Regional School District has been working on its diversity, equity and inclusion efforts and recently revealed a timeline for next steps.
The district launched a coordinated effort to promote diversity, equity and inclusion and anti-racism across the district in 2019.
Some recent efforts have included a text review of the middle and high school English curriculum; professional development regarding curriculum and instructional bias; revisions to units regarding Indigenous people, slavery and the civil rights era in the district’s history and social studies curriculum; and the development and implementation of action plans to address learning and opportunity gaps among middle and high school students.
“This work is imperative to the success and well-being of our students,” Superintendent Justin Bartholomew said. “They all need to know they are welcome, included, valued and heard here at Pentucket, and it is our responsibility to prepare them to be understanding, kind members of society who are aware of the hardships people have and continue to face as a result of racism.
“We continue to reflect on our curriculum, policies, procedures and opportunities for future growth, and I thank our staff, students, families and community for your support of this critical work,” he added.
During a School Committee meeting April 15, Assistant Superintendent Brent Conway provided an overview of the district’s goals for the next year.
Between the spring and summer, the middle and high school staff will participate in professional development activities to support “culturally responsive teaching.”
In the fall, the district will adopt an elementary literacy curriculum featuring a diverse group of authors and representations of characters, people, places and concepts.
High school students will participate in focus groups to assess new literature and ensure a diverse range of voices are included and represented appropriately in the curriculum.
Also during the fall, the district will seek grant funding to hire a diversity, equity and inclusion consultant to provide professional development to all staff.
Between the fall and winter, all staff will participate in professional development regarding implicit bias and how culture plays a role in education.
Over the course of the 2021-22 school year, the district will establish a student leadership group consisting of middle and high school students that will learn, promote and educate their peers on matters related to diversity, equity and inclusion and anti-racism.
“We’ve worked hard to make strides in our diversity, inclusion and equity efforts even amid the pandemic, but look forward to continuing these conversations and trainings in-person next school year as well,” Conway said in a statement.
“Continuing these conversations in person will support our efforts to build an environment where these complex, nuanced topics can be discussed with sensitivity and care, and we can make the necessary changes to our curriculum and training,” he added.
For the latest updates, visit www.prsd.org.