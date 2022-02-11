BYU Cougars (17-8, 6-5 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (7-19, 1-10 WCC)

Malibu, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine hosts the BYU Cougars after Houston Mallette scored 23 points in Pepperdine's 105-61 loss to the San Francisco Dons.

The Waves are 7-6 in home games. Pepperdine is 4-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.0 turnovers per game.

The Cougars are 6-5 in WCC play. BYU is 2-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Waves and Cougars square off Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jan Zidek is shooting 41.2% and averaging 12.7 points for the Waves. Maxwell Lewis is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.

Alex Barcello is shooting 45.4% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 17 points and 3.1 assists. Te'Jon Lucas is averaging 7.6 points over the last 10 games for BYU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 1-9, averaging 63.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

