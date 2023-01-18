Saint Mary's Gaels (16-4, 5-0 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (7-12, 0-5 WCC)
Malibu, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary's (CA) takes on the Pepperdine Waves after Logan Johnson scored 24 points in Saint Mary's (CA)'s 78-61 win against the San Francisco Dons.
The Waves are 6-4 on their home court. Pepperdine is second in the WCC scoring 79.1 points while shooting 47.4% from the field.
The Gaels are 5-0 against WCC opponents. Saint Mary's (CA) has a 13-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Maxwell Lewis is shooting 52.1% and averaging 19.6 points for the Waves. Mike Mitchell Jr. is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.
Alex Ducas is shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, while averaging 11.9 points. Aidan Mahaney is shooting 46.4% and averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Saint Mary's (CA).
LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 2-8, averaging 79.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.7 points per game.
Gaels: 9-1, averaging 75.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.