Pepperdine Waves (7-15, 0-8 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (15-7, 5-3 WCC)
Los Angeles; Saturday, 11 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Loyola Marymount -10; over/under is 151.5
BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount takes on the Pepperdine Waves after Cameron Shelton scored 20 points in Loyola Marymount's 79-60 win over the Portland Pilots.
The Lions have gone 10-2 in home games. Loyola Marymount scores 76.0 points while outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per game.
The Waves are 0-8 against WCC opponents. Pepperdine is 6-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.
The Lions and Waves face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Shelton is scoring 19.0 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Lions. Keli Leaupepe is averaging 13.8 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 47.4% over the past 10 games for Loyola Marymount.
Maxwell Lewis is averaging 18.6 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Waves. Mike Mitchell Jr. is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.
LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.
Waves: 1-9, averaging 75.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.0 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.