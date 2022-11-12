Alabama State Hornets (0-2) at Pepperdine Waves (1-0)
Malibu, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Pepperdine Waves host the Alabama State Hornets.
Pepperdine went 7-25 overall last season while going 7-9 at home. The Waves averaged 14.8 assists per game on 25.3 made field goals last season.
Alabama State went 8-10 in SWAC action and 3-15 on the road last season. The Hornets gave up 75.2 points per game while committing 17.9 fouls last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
