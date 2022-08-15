Lawrence native Elvis Peralta has played baseball at every level in the minor leagues, from rookie ball to Triple-A.
In fact, he has played many games with and against former major leaguers.
So when he was released early last month after a freakish injury – colliding with a teammate in the outfield trying to catch a batting practice fly ball – he was adamant that it wasn’t the end.
In fact, far from it.
“I’m not even close to being done,” said Peralta, who turns 26 in December. “I’ve played with a lot of talented people, guys that played in the majors. It’s more mental than physical. And I have that. It might take a little time. But I’m willing to wait.”
It has been a tough two seasons for Peralta since COVID shut down minor league baseball for the 2020 season.
The year before in rookie league, he hit .282 with two homers and 10 stolen bases.
He was also moved from shortstop to second base and even some outfield.
Peralta opened the 2021 season strongly in High-A Lansing, getting over .300 in early June and stealing bases (17) at a high clip. But a month later a prolonged slump saw his average fall to under .200.
He then was sent to both AA and AAA, as an injury replacement, seeing very little time.
In 2022, it was more of the same, spending time in Arizona at the team’s facility when the season began, then making short stops in High-A, AA and AAA.
“At first I was blindsided, thinking I had a good spring training and was ready to have a big year,” said Peralta. “Honestly, I didn’t carry myself well. I wasn’t my typical self.”
Peralta was released by the Athletics on May 20.
“I went down to visit my brother [Kebler] and his team at Middle Tennessee State, looking to work out and stay in shape,” said Peralta. “My agent had contacted a few teams and the Diamondbacks said they wanted me, liked the way I played.”
By May 30 he was back in business, sent to Arizona’s AA team in Amarillo. Over 43 at bats he was hitting .186 when he was sent to High-A Hillsboro, only playing in three games, getting two hits.
Less than a week later Peralta was returned to Amarillo when the injury happened.
“I was in the outfield, going hard for a line drive, when I ran into a pitcher who was standing out there with a few guys,” recalled Peralta. “I went in to him with my shoulder, which hit his elbow, and I was knocked out right there in the outfield. I was in a daze for a while.”
Peralta got over the concussion pretty well. The problem was his right shoulder and throwing arm.
The Diamondbacks sent him back to the team’s facility in Arizona for more than a month of rehab.
He was officially released two weeks ago on July 29.
Two months after the injury, it still bothers him.
“They told me they have only so many spots and they need bodies. I understand,” said Peralta. “They offered to pay my rehab and physical therapy back home. The P.T. guy is apparently one of the best around.”
Which brings us back to the future.
“My number one goal is the feel better and get my shoulder back to 100 percent,” said Peralta. “I’ve started trying to find a place to play this winter whether it’s Puerto Rico, Mexico or possibly the Dominican Republic. Because my family is from the D.R., I could possibly get on a team easier than an international player.”
Peralta stopped to see his girlfriend in Michigan this past week and returns home to Lawrence sometime this week.
“I’m all-in,” said Peralta. “I love this game so much. And I know what it takes to get to the big leagues. And I have that in me. I just need to get healthy and get back on track.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.