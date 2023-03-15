HAVERHILL — Students at Whittier Tech will present the musical "Mamma Mia! Friday, March 17, and Saturday, March 18, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, March 19, at 2 p.m.
Tickets at the door are $10 general admission. Snacks can be purchased during intermission, cash only.
Mamma Mia! is a romantic comedy, contrasting the dreams and aspirations of a 70s and a 90s girl. Through the story-telling magic of the songs of ABBA, we meet Donna, a feisty independent single-parent, who doesn’t need a man to make her life complete; and her 20-year-old old daughter Sophie, who wants romance, babies and a big, white wedding. If only her father could give her away … if only her mother could tell her who her father is. The story is set on a Mediterranean Island, sparkling in the iridescent blue of the Aegean. Ancient and fertile, with a harbor and narrow, winding alley-ways. The buildings are dazzling white, with blue and green shutters; bougainvillea-decked walls and flowered courtyards. The light of the island is dazzling and intense.
All sets were designed and created in-house by students and staff.
Women's City Club meeting
HAVERHILL —The Memory Laners will bring their toe tapping tunes to the Women’s City Club of Haverhill when the club meets Tuesday, March 21, in the lower level of the Advent Christian Church, 160 Carleton St. Doors open at 12:15 p.m. and the meeting ends at 3 p.m.
The Memory Laners performances include a special tip of the hat to the Blues Brothers. The audience can also expect to hear favorites made popular by Roy Orbison, The Temptations, The Righteous Brothers, Elis Presley, The Platters, Sonny and Cher and others music artists.
Members are reminded that dues are due at this month’s meeting.
The club, founded in 1917, is open to all women in the Merrimack Valley and southern New Hampshire. Guests are invited. For more information email pfarfaras@aol.com.
Beekeeping demonstration at Tattersall Farm
HAVERHILL — The Trustees of Tattersall Farm, 542 North Broadway, and Frank Valadao of Soney Bees LLC of Haverhill will hold a backyard beekeeping demonstration and information session Sunday, April 2, at noon. Topics will include how to find a good location for your hive, how to assemble the hive, and how to install a package of bees or 5-frame Nuc. Information on maintaining and feeding honey bees, harvesting the bees, and preparing hives for winter are included. Valadao is an avid local beekeeper and sells his products locally at 274 Lincoln Ave. Visit him online at soneybees.com.
Participants will meet rain or shine at noon at Tattersall Farm in the parking lot area. In the event of severe weather conditions check the Tattersall Farm FaceBook page for information. This event is offered as a free, educational community event. Donations will be gratefully appreciated.
Vaccination clinics offering $75 gift cards in Haverhill, Lawrence and Methuen
COVID-19 vaccination clinics offering a $75 gift card incentive are scheduled in March in Haverhill, Lawrence and Methuen, providing a free, convenient and accessible way for adults and children to stay up to date on their COVID vaccinations.
As part of a special promotion, all Massachusetts residents ages 6 months and older who get vaccinated (first dose, second dose, or booster) at participating Get Boosted clinics in March will receive a $75 gift card, while supplies last.
In Haverhill, vaccination clinics are scheduled at the Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., every Thursday in March from 4 to 7 p.m.
In Lawrence, weekday clinics are scheduled Monday through Friday in March at the Greater Lawrence Health Center Pharmacy, 34 Haverhill St., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
In Methuen, vaccination clinics are scheduled at the Greater Lawrence Family Health Center Pharmacy, 147 Pelham St., every Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and every Friday in March from 2 to 6 p.m. for ages 5 and older.
No ID or health insurance is required. To find additional clinics that are offering the $75 gift cards, go to mass.gov/GetBoosted and scroll down to the search bar to find your community. The gift card offer is only available at clinics on the Get Boosted webpage, while supplies last. If you have questions or need help finding a clinic, you can call 211 (or 877-211-6277).
