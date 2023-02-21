Murray State Racers (15-13, 10-8 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (14-14, 10-8 MVC)
Springfield, Missouri; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Missouri State -5.5; over/under is 136
BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Clay and the Missouri State Bears host Rob Perry and the Murray State Racers in MVC action.
The Bears have gone 9-4 at home. Missouri State scores 65.1 points while outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game.
The Racers are 10-8 in conference games. Murray State is sixth in the MVC with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Jacobi Wood averaging 3.9.
TOP PERFORMERS: Clay is scoring 11.5 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Bears. Chance Moore is averaging 10.8 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 40.3% over the past 10 games for Missouri State.
Perry averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc. Brian Moore Jr. is shooting 53.1% and averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Murray State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 63.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.
Racers: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.