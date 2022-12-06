North Texas Mean Green (6-2) at UT Arlington Mavericks (4-5)
Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UT Arlington -10.5; over/under is 114.5
BOTTOM LINE: Division 1 Division opponents UT Arlington and North Texas take the court.
The Mavericks are 3-1 on their home court. UT Arlington is the WAC leader with 14.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Shemar Wilson averaging 3.3.
The Mean Green are 0-1 on the road. North Texas averages 60.8 points while outscoring opponents by 9.7 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Johnson-Cash is scoring 8.7 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Mavericks. Wilson is averaging 8.7 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 45.0% for UT Arlington.
Tylor Perry is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Mean Green. Kai Huntsberry is averaging 12.3 points for North Texas.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
