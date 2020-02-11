Let’s play a little game: Guess which Perry, of the great Andover sporting family, I’m referring to?
It was spring of sophomore year, during a passing, “tag-only,” 7-on-7 high school intra-squad scrimmage. And this particular Perry was fighting for a starting spot the following season.
This Perry throws an interception on an out-pattern. The cornerback take off with the ball and heads for pay dirt. This Perry goes across the field, incredibly makes up the difference, lowers his head and sends the cornerback flying.
The hit was illegal. But nothing is technically illegal, according to the coach, at intra-squad scrimmages.
“He’s a fiery guy, as competitive as I’ve ever coached,” said his high school coach. “He didn’t have the grandest stature, but played way bigger than the tallest giant. The kid oozes leadership.”
If you know the Perry family, well, the possibilities are endless, including old-timers E.J., Tim, John, Matt and James. Oh yeah, and there is E.J. IV, now the starting quarterback at Brown University.
If you guessed any of the above, all very good choices -- I could see all of them decking that cornerback -- you’d be wrong.
This Perry is out of Houston, Tex., John Perry Jr., the same Perry who recently committed to continue his football career at Merrimack College this fall.
The Texas connection is due to his dad, John Sr., an Andover native, who is receivers coach for the Houston Texans.
John Jr. comes with some physical limitations, particularly at quarterback where 6-foot-2 is considered average. He’s only 5-foot-10 and weighs 175 pounds.
But, according to Clements High coach Johnny Digital, in the right offense, John Jr.’s size won’t be an issue.
“We wanted the ball out quick, a screen game, a lot of rolling him out, play-action boot legs,” said coach Digital. “John makes good decisions with the ball. He’s a good athlete. Merrimack is getting a player who won’t ever quit on a play.”
Perry averaged nearly 1,400 yards passing and 11 TDs as a starter. Clements struggled to a 1-9 record last fall.
“We knew it was going to be a tough year because we graduated a lot of talent the year before,” said coach Digital. “But we fought all year. We took on John’s personality.”
The connection to Merrimack is a special one. His dad, John Sr., was head coach at Merrimack for five seasons (200-8-12) before opting for Div. 1 and later pro football.
Perry had received offers from Div. 2 (Pace) and Div. 3 (Union) schools, but one of the reasons he opted for a Div. 1 program — Merrimack moved up to D1 this past fall — was to help with potential coaching possibilities after his playing career is over.
Ex-Andover High star C.J. Scarpa, who transferred to Merrimack as a post-grad and started at quarterback, was only 5-foot-10.
EXCELLENT BACKGROUND
“John is a rare three-sport athlete who not only excelled on the football field, the basketball court and the baseball diamond, but he was very good at all three,” said Merrimack coach Dan Curran. “He does a great job of throwing with accuracy and anticipation in the passing game.
“He has a little point guard and shortstop in his game, which is how we believe the quarterback position should be played in our offense,” said Curran. “John (Jr.) is a great decision maker, the ball is always out on time, and he is efficient. I’ve known him since he was a little kid and he’s attended our camps.”
And, oh yeah, there was another thing that attracted him toward Junior.
“He also comes from a great football family that knows how to compete,” said Curran. “I know his dad. I know about his entire family, including his cousin E.J. John fits the Perry mold like all of them. He’s going to get bigger and stronger. The best is yet to come.”
His school coach says that while Perry could play other positions, maybe slot receiver like his dad, don’t bet against him trying to play quarterback.
“He’s the type of kid who will do anything to help your team win. Sure, he has great hands,” said coach Digital. “But I wouldn’t bet against him eventually playing quarterback. The kid is driven.”
Sounds familiar.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com
******BREAKOUT BOX
Dad was pretty good, too
While John Perry Sr. has had a nice career as a football coach, 27 years in all, he was one of the best-ever wide receivers to play at the University of New Hampshire.
A slot receiver, he graduated from UNH ranked No. 3 all-time in receiving yards (2,873), No. 2 in all-time receptions (191). In single-season records, he was ranked 4th in receiving yards (918, 4th, 1991).