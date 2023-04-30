North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 52F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 52F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.