DALLAS — Pete DeBoer knows about lengthy Stanley Cup playoff runs, having guided two teams to the finals and three others to the conference finals.
DeBoer understands why prolonged postseasons happen, or don’t happen. He recognizes when a team has championship-caliber characteristics.
Although he only has coached the Stars through one playoff series, DeBoer doesn’t sound at all reluctant to pronounce that this Dallas team has the championship hallmark that he believes most matters.
“The team that wins, at the end they always talk about chemistry,” he said. “This is a grind of a journey. If you’re gonna win a Stanley Cup, you’re going to be together for two months. Almost every day. On the road. At home.
“You’ve got to enjoy each other’s company. You’ve got to like being around each other. I think we have a group like that.”
Certainly talent matters greatly, but when DeBoer was hired by Dallas last June he saw not only a potent and deep roster, but one with a blend of youthful sizzle and veteran grit and know-how.
The Stars’ composition reminded DeBoer of the two teams he has coached to Stanley Cup Final: New Jersey in 2012; San Jose in 2016.
Might it be karma for the Dallas franchise that those two Stanley Cup Final seasons were DeBoer’s first with those organizations?
The 2011-12 Devils had veterans Zach Parise, Bryce Salvador and Ilya Kovalchuk but also No. 4 overall pick Adam Larsson. The 2015-16 Sharks had 22-year-old Tomas Hertl, two years removed from his Calder Trophy season, and veterans like Joe Thornton and Joe Pavelski.
Yes, the same Pavelski who was a vital member of DeBoer’s 2018-19 San Jose conference finalist team, and who was coming off his third season as a Star when DeBoer arrived in Dallas.
“I can’t I can’t tell you how important that was,” DeBoer said. “It speeded up everything we were trying to do ... our message coming into camp; our system play; our special teams. He had been there done that.
“It gave us instant credibility with the group. Usually that takes time to develop a trust there and his presence just sped all that up, allowed us to get off to a quick start.”
Pavelski suffered a concussion in the first game of Dallas’ first-round series against Minnesota, but is expected back for the second round. In Pavelski’s absence, DeBoer said veterans like Ryan Sutter, Jamie Benn and Luke Glendening provided a cue to Dallas’ young core against the physical Wild.
DeBoer said other teams’ young players under similar circumstances might have been goaded into post-whistle altercations, or gotten pushed around physically, but 26-year-old Roope Hintz, 23-year-old Jason Robertson and 24-year-old goalie Jake Oettinger flourished against the Wild.
“It was fun,” Benn said of seeing the young players come through. “These guys are great hockey players. They love to compete, love to win. They’re not shy in the big moments. It’s only one round, but those guys were our best players.”
Of the 21 Stars who got ice time against Minnesota, six are ages 19 to 24; six are ages 25 to 29; seven are 30 to 34; Pavelski and Suter are 38.
Against the Wild the Stars got 12 points from Hintz; seven from Robertson; six from 23-year-old Miro Heiskanen; and a goal apiece from 19-year-old Wyatt Johnston and 22-year-old Ty Dellandrea.
The second-youngest Star, 22-year-old defenseman Thomas Harley, logged 94 minutes of ice time against the Wild. He said the Stars’ collective demeanor on the plane ride back from the clinching Game 6 win in St. Paul was business as usual.
“We know it’s a long journey ahead of us,” he said. “And we’ve just begun.”
Like all NHL teams, the Stars are an eclectic collection from an international standpoint: Of those who played against the Wild, six are American; eight are Canadian; five are from Finland; one apiece are from Russia and Czechia.
Collectively it appears to be a tight albeit varied mixture of youth, veterans and elder statesmen. DeBoer said the veteran influence has meant “everything” in keeping younger players grounded and instilling resilience, especially after the Stars fell behind the Wild in the series, 1-0 and 2-1.
“Those guys have learned from some of the best veterans that I’ve been around in the NHL,” DeBoer said. “How to how to act every day. How to handle situations.”
DeBoer also pointed to the drafting and trade acquisitions by 10th-year general manager Jim Nill and the player-personnel staff.
Pre-trade deadline acquisitions Evgenii Dadonov and Max Domi not only have fit seamlessly into DeBoer’s system, but perhaps as important, the locker room.
“They put a lot of homework into the type of people they want to bring in here,” DeBoer said. “They’re not just bringing in talent they want; we want talent that’s going to fit with our culture and our group and our dressing room chemistry-wise.”
Whether the Stars’ talent and chemistry are championship-caliber will become evident in the coming days and weeks, but DeBoer sees hallmarks of a team that is equipped to prolong the journey.
