FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Djordje Petrovic made three saves for the New England Revolution and Alex Bono had two saves for Toronto in a 0-0 draw Saturday night.
Toronto (6-12-5) outshot the Revolution (6-7-9) 15-13, with three shots on goal compared to New England's two.
Both teams play again on Saturday. The Revolution visit Orlando City and Toronto visits Nashville.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
