William & Mary Tribe (10-17, 5-9 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (9-18, 5-9 CAA)
Stony Brook, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Stony Brook -3.5; over/under is 129.5
BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook hosts the William & Mary Tribe after Tanahj Pettway scored 20 points in Stony Brook's 71-60 loss to the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens.
The Seawolves have gone 6-6 in home games. Stony Brook is 4-13 in games decided by 10 points or more.
The Tribe are 5-9 against CAA opponents. William & Mary is sixth in the CAA with 12.4 assists per game led by Anders Nelson averaging 4.6.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Stephenson-Moore is averaging 14.4 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Seawolves. Frankie Policelli is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Stony Brook.
Gabe Dorsey is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tribe, while averaging 10.9 points. Nelson is averaging 12 points and 4.2 assists over the past 10 games for William & Mary.
LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 2-8, averaging 61.7 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 3.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.
Tribe: 3-7, averaging 65.5 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
