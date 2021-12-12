Philadelphia 76ers (15-12, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (16-11, fourth in the Western Conference)
Memphis, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the 76ers face Memphis.
The Grizzlies have gone 10-6 in home games. Memphis is second in the league with 47.1 rebounds led by Steven Adams averaging 8.7.
The 76ers are 9-6 in road games. Philadelphia is ninth in the Eastern Conference scoring 106.5 points per game and is shooting 45.8%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Adams is averaging seven points and 8.7 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Desmond Bane is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Memphis.
Tyrese Maxey is scoring 16.4 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the 76ers. Joel Embiid is averaging 27.4 points and 12.3 rebounds while shooting 44.7% over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.
LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 111.0 points, 47.5 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 11.0 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.4 points per game.
76ers: 6-4, averaging 103.9 points, 43.4 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.2 points.
INJURIES: Grizzlies: Sam Merrill: out (ankle), Steven Adams: day to day (ankle), Brandon Clarke: out (knee), Ziaire Williams: out (ankle), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee), Ja Morant: out (health and safety protocols).
76ers: Ben Simmons: out (back), Grant Riller: out (shoulder).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.