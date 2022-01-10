Philadelphia 76ers (22-16, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (11-29, 15th in the Western Conference)
Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -9.5
BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia visits Houston aiming to prolong its five-game road winning streak.
The Rockets are 7-12 on their home court. Houston is 3-2 in one-possession games.
The 76ers are 14-8 in road games. Philadelphia is the worst team in the league recording 42.2 rebounds per game led by Joel Embiid averaging 10.7.
The teams play for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Jan. 4 the 76ers won 133-113 led by 31 points from Embiid, while Garrison Mathews scored 23 points for the Rockets.
TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Wood is averaging 16.6 points and 9.9 rebounds for the Rockets. Jalen Green is averaging 18.1 points over the past 10 games for Houston.
Embiid is scoring 26.8 points per game and averaging 10.7 rebounds for the 76ers. Seth Curry is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 1-9, averaging 111.1 points, 41.1 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.8 points per game.
76ers: 7-3, averaging 111.4 points, 42.5 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.2 points.
INJURIES: Rockets: Usman Garuba: out (health and safety protocols), Trevelin Queen: out (personal), Armoni Brooks: out (health and safety protocols), Alperen Sengun: out (ankle).
76ers: Ben Simmons: out (back), Shake Milton: out (back), Tyrese Maxey: out (health and safety protocols), Paul Reed: out (health protocols), Jaden Springer: out (illness).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.