Philadelphia Flyers (2-1-1, eighth in the Metropolitan) vs. Edmonton Oilers (5-0-0, third in the Pacific)
Edmonton, Alberta; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -159, Flyers +135; over/under is 6.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the Philadelphia Flyers.
Edmonton finished 35-19-2 overall with a 16-12-0 record at home during the 2020-21 season. The Oilers scored 48 power play goals with a 27.6% success rate on power play opportunities last season.
Philadelphia finished 25-23-8 overall a season ago while going 13-11-4 on the road. The Flyers averaged 3.5 penalties and 8.0 penalty minutes per game.
The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.
Flyers: Ryan Ellis: day to day (undisclosed).
