North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 87F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.