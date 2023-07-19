FILE - Philadelphia Phillies' pitcher Andrew Painter delivers in the first inning during a spring training baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Fort Myers, Fla. The Phillies medical staff has recommended right-handed pitching prospect Andrew Painter have surgery on his right elbow. The team said Wednesday, July 19, that a UCL reconstruction on Painter's elbow was advised along with ulnar nerve transposition surgery. The 20-year-old sprained the ulnar collateral ligament during spring training in March.