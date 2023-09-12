PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brandon Marsh homered, Jake Cave hit an RBI triple and the Philadelphia Phillies spoiled Matt Olson’s 50th homer and salvaged a doubleheader split with a 7-5 win over the Atlanta Braves on Monday night.
Michael Harris II and Ronald Acuña Jr. went deep for the Braves in a 10-8, 10-inning win in the opener. Harris also homered in the nightcap.
Olson hit a three-run homer off the second deck in the third and added a solo shot for his MLB-best 50th in the sixth, both off Phillies starter Michael Lorenzen (9-9). Lorenzen gave up four runs in five innings. Craig Kimbrel worked the ninth for his 23rd save.
Right-hander Kyle Wright (0-2) made his first start since May 3 after being on the 60-day injured list with a strained right shoulder. He faced eight batters and allowed four runs in the first inning, with Edmundo Sosa doing the most damage on a two-RBI double off the left-field wall.
Kevin Pillar and Orlando Arcia each had run-scoring hits in the 10th off José Alvarado (0-2) in the first game. The Braves needed extras after Bryce Harper tied the game with a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth.
The Phillies came up empty in the 10th against Kirby Yates, who earned his fourth save.
ORIOLES 11, CARDINALS 5
BALTIMORE (AP) — Cedric Mullins hit a grand slam in the fifth inning, and Baltimore won the opener of a crucial homestand.
The Orioles entered the day with a three-game lead over Tampa Bay atop the AL East, and they host the Rays for a four-game series after St. Louis leaves. Baltimore trailed 5-4 when Mullins hit a drive to right off reliever Andre Pallante, who had just replaced starter Dakota Hudson (6-2).
The Orioles withstood a shaky outing from Dean Kremer, who allowed five runs in 4 1/3 innings. D.L. Hall (1-0) won in relief.
Gunnar Henderson also homered for Baltimore. He and Aaron Hicks each had three hits.
RAYS 7, TWINS 4
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Yandy Díaz connected for his 20th homer and finished with four hits, helping Tampa Bay win for the sixth time in seven games.
After Tyler Glasnow (9-5) departed, Kevin Kelly, Jake Diekman and Pete Fairbanks each pitched a hitless inning. Fairbanks worked the ninth for his 23rd save. Glasnow was charged with four runs in six innings. He struck out eight and walked two.
Max Kepler and Royce Lewis homered for the AL Central-leading Twins, who finished with six hits. Sonny Gray (7-7) was charged with two runs, one earned, and six hits in four innings.
Taylor Walls lifted the Rays to a 5-1 lead in the fifth, hitting a three-run homer on an 0-2 pitch from Dylan Floro. It was his first homer since May 14 and No. 8 on the season.
ATHLETICS 4, ASTROS 0
HOUSTON (AP) — Ken Waldichuk pitched six hitless innings in relief and Brent Rooker hit the first of three home runs by Oakland in their victory over Houston.
Houston, which entered with a 2 1/2-game lead in the AL West over Seattle, fell to 9-2 against the last-place A’s this season. Oakland improved to 45-99, delaying the team’s 100th loss for at least another day.
Shea Langeliers and Ryan Noda also had solo homers for the A’s.
Oakland opener Mason Miller pitched two innings and allowed one hit. Waldichuk (3-7) entered in the third and gave up just two baserunners, on a walk and a hit by pitch.
Framber Valdez (11-10) allowed three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out 10 in seven innings.
RANGERS 10, BLUE JAYS 4
TORONTO (AP) — Jonah Heim hit his third career grand slam, Evan Carter launched his first major league homer and Texas beat Toronto in the opener of a four-game series that could help decide the AL wild-card race.
Texas (79-64) closed within a half-game of Toronto (80-64) in the wild-card standings. The Blue Jays entered one game ahead of Seattle for the second American League wild card.
Dane Dunning (10-6) allowed three runs and six hits in six-plus innings, becoming the first Rangers starting pitcher to win since Jordan Montgomery beat the Angels on Aug. 15.
Chris Stratton, Martín Pérez and Ian Kennedy all worked one inning of relief.
Blue Jays right-hander Chris Bassitt (14-8) allowed five runs and nine hits in 5 1/3 innings. He walked three and struck out three.
ANGELS 8, MARINERS 5, 11 INNINGS
SEATTLE (AP) — Randal Grichuk singled home the tiebreaking run in the 11th inning and Los Angeles handed skidding Seattle a costly defeat.
Brandon Drury gave the Angels a 5-3 lead with a two-run homer in the 10th before Julio Rodríguez tied it again with a two-run shot in the bottom half. That gave Rodríguez 30 homers to go with 36 stolen bases, making him the second-youngest player in franchise history to join the 30-30 club behind Alex Rodriguez.
Julio Rodríguez is also just the fourth player in major league history to join the 30-30 club at age 22 or younger.
Nolan Schanuel also had an RBI single for the Angels in a three-run 11th. José Marte (1-0) gave up Rodríguez's tying homer but got the win. Jimmy Herget got three outs for his first save of the year.
Trent Thornton (0-2) took the loss, which dropped the Mariners a half-game out of playoff position. Seattle has lost four straight.
BREWERS 12, MARLINS 0
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brandon Woodruff pitched a six-hitter and Willy Adames had four RBIs, helping Milwaukee blank the Marlins.
Adames delivered a triple and two doubles. Tyrone Taylor went 3 for 5 with two runs and two RBIs.
Woodruff (5-1) struck out seven and threw 106 pitches in his first nine-inning complete game.
Jesús Luzardo (9-9) lasted just five innings and was charged with six runs and 10 hits.
The Brewers added five runs — four earned — off Daniel Castano in the seventh. Miami fell so far behind that catcher Jacob Stallings pitched the eighth for the Marlins. Joey Wiemer hit an RBI double off him.
CUBS 5, ROCKIES 4
DENVER (AP) — Yan Gomes hit a two-run single in the ninth inning and Michael Fulmer stepped up at the very end, helping Chicago top Colorado.
Gomes finished with three hits and three RBIs. Christopher Morel homered and Dansby Swanson had two hits for Chicago in the opener of a six-game trip.
Drew Smyly (11-9) got four outs for the win, and Fulmer earned his second save of the season in his first big league appearance since Aug. 24.
Colorado left-hander Kyle Freeland was charged with three runs and eight hits over six innings.
The Cubs rallied against Tyler Kinley (0-2) in the ninth. Swanson led off with a double and Ian Happ walked. Following a double steal, Gomes drove in both runners with a liner to center.
DIAMONDBACKS 4, METS 3
NEW YORK (AP) — Tommy Pham hit a tying home run in the eighth inning to finish a triple short of the cycle in his return to Citi Field, Ketel Marte had a go-ahead double in the ninth and Arizona rallied for just its fourth win in 20 games against New York.
Pham, dealt by the Mets in their trade-deadline purge of veterans, doubled to start a two-run fourth against José Quintana and singled in the fifth. He greeted Trevor Gott by driving a slider to the opposite field in right-center for his 16th home run this season, sixth with the Diamondbacks.
Pinch-hitter Alek Thomas singled with one out in the ninth off Drew Smith (4-6), and Marte fisted an opposite-field double down the left-field line.
Kevin Ginkel (8-0) struck out two in a perfect eighth, and former Mets reliever Paul Sewald got his 33rd save in 38 chances this season — his 12th in 14 opportunities since the Diamondbacks acquired him from Seattle.
On the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorists attacks, the Mets wore caps of the New York Police Department, the Fire Department of New York, the Port Authority Police Department, Department of Sanitation and Department of Correction.
GIANTS 5, GUARDIANS 4, 10 INNINGS
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — LaMonte Wade Jr. blooped a single in front of sliding center fielder Myles Straw in the 10th inning to drive in the winning run as San Francisco rallied past Cleveland.
The comeback victory kept the Giants just 1½ games behind Arizona for the third NL wild card. San Francisco has won four straight following a six-game slide.
Cleveland dropped its third in a row and remained 7 1/2 games back of first-place Minnesota in the AL Central.
After the Guardians went ahead 4-3 in the 10th on Andrés Giménez’s RBI single, San Francisco answered with two runs to win. Blake Sabol singled off All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase (2-9) to drive in the tying run, then stole second and scored on Wade's hit.
Mike Yastrzemski homered for the Giants. Luke Jackson (2-2) won in relief.
Josh Naylor homered into McCovey Cove and had two RBIs for the Guardians.
PADRES 11, DODGERS 8
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Juan Soto hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the ninth inning, and San Diego rallied from an early five-run deficit to beat Los Angeles.
Manny Machado homered twice for the Padres, who beat their NL West rivals for only the third time in 11 meetings this season. San Diego still had to withstand a perilous bottom of the ninth for closer Josh Hader, who got Chris Taylor on a weak liner to shortstop with the bases loaded to end it.
Xander Bogaerts capped San Diego's four-run ninth with a solo homer.
Mookie Betts hit another leadoff homer and added a three-run double while burnishing his NL MVP credentials for the division-leading Dodgers, who have lost seven of 11. Max Muncy launched his 35th home run, but Los Angeles’ patchwork pitching staff squandered a 7-2 lead.
Robert Suárez (3-2) won in relief, his first appearance since serving a 10-game suspension for having a foreign substance on his wrist.
Evan Phillips (1-4) took the loss.
NATIONALS 6, PIRATES 2
PITTSBURGH (AP) — CJ Abrams homered twice, Patrick Corbin pitched into the seventh inning and Washington beat Pittsburgh.
Abrams hit a two-run shot to right-center against Andre Jackson (1-3) in the third inning. He drove a fastball from Cody Bolton over the 21-foot-high Clemente Wall in right in the seventh for his first career multihomer game.
Corbin allowed two runs and five hits in 6 2/3 innings to reach 10 wins for the first time since 2019. The 34-year-old Corbin (10-13) struck out eight and walked one.
Dominic Smith had two hits, including his eighth homer of the season. Keibert Ruiz and Ildemaro Vargas added two hits apiece for the Nationals, who won for just the third time in 11 games.
Bryan Reynolds had an RBI single for Pittsburgh, which lost for the third time in four games. Ji Hwan Bae added an RBI double. Jared Triolo had a hit and made a couple of solid plays defensively in his first major league start at first base.
