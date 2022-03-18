CLEARWATER, Fla. — A few days after reaching an agreement with Kyle Schwarber, the Phillies are considering a free-agent slugger double-down with Nick Castellanos.
The Phillies were in talks Friday to sign Castellanos, a major league source indicated, confirming an MLB Network report. The move would represent a marked change in approach. In addition to pushing the payroll past the luxury-tax threshold for the first time in club history, it would mean the forfeiture of a second-round draft pick. Both are lines management has been reluctant to cross.
But the Phillies also haven’t made the playoffs since 2011. And with the rival New York Mets tapping into owner Steve Cohen’s riches in an attempt to take back the National League East and Castellanos’ options unclear three weeks before opening day, Phillies ownership, led by John Middleton, may believe the time has come to splurge.
There’s no denying the offense would get a jolt from Castellanos, a righty-hitting outfielder who has at least 23 homers in each of the last four full seasons, including a career-high 34 with a .939 on-base plus slugging last year for the Cincinnati Reds. The 30-year-old has been linked to several other clubs, notably the Miami Marlins, his hometown team. But a source doubted they would wind up as the highest bidder.
The Phillies’ luxury-tax payroll stands at roughly $220 million, $10 million below the initial threshold under the new collective bargaining agreement. They would be charged a 20% tax on every dollar over $230 million until the next threshold of $250 million.
In recent years, ownership has agreed to spend up to the threshold without surpassing it, although Middleton has stated he would pay the tax if it presents a clear opportunity to contend for the World Series. Last season, the Phillies came within $600,000 of the $210 million mark.
The Phillies are looking into other options, too. They have spoken with the Tampa Bay Rays about a potential trade for left fielder Austin Meadows, according to another source. It’s unclear where those conversations stood Friday, but it’s believed the Rays are seeking pitching and may have interest in third baseman Alec Bohm.
A left-handed hitter who bashed 27 homers with a .772 OPS last season, Meadows would represent a less expensive middle-of-the-order bat. The 26-year-old is projected to make $4.3 million in his first year of salary arbitration and would be under team control through 2024.
Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski declined last week to talk in specifics about the team’s budget after the new collective bargaining agreement was finalized. But he reiterated his stance from early in the offseason that he didn’t find the budget to be restrictive in filling the team’s needs.
“I’d say we have ownership that’s absolutely fantastic,” Dombrowski said. “They want to win. They’re very supportive.”
In his fifth decade as a major league executive, Dombrowski has a knack for convincing ownership to authorize big moves. He assembled a World Series-winning team in 2018 after Boston Red Sox owner John Henry agreed to pay the luxury tax. In Detroit, Dombrowski’s teams often carried large payrolls.
Dombrowski also has a history with Castellanos, a first-round pick of the Tigers in 2010.
With the designated hitter coming to the NL, Castellanos could play left field and push Schwarber to the DH spot. It wouldn’t make the Phillies’ defense appreciably better. They would still have below-average defenders at every position other than catcher (J.T. Realmuto) and second base (Jean Segura).
But even before considering Castellanos, the Phillies were betting on out-slugging their run-prevention deficiencies, with a lineup built around Bryce Harper, Schwarber, Realmuto, and Rhys Hoskins.
That strategy didn’t work for them last season. But it was effective in their salad days of 2007 to 2009, when they bashed their way to back-to-back pennants and a World Series championship. And with Castellanos, a .278/.329/.486 hitter with 168 homers over nine seasons, they would have similar thump.
A move for Castellanos also would be applauded within the clubhouse, especially by Harper.
Upon reporting to spring training this week, the reigning NL MVP expressed his hope that the Phillies would sign a top slugger and lobbied specifically for Schwarber, Castellanos, and Kris Bryant. After they agreed to a four-year, $79 million deal with Schwarber on Wednesday, Harper talked about adding another bat.
“Hopefully we’re not done,” he said, “and we can go out and get another guy and see where we go from there.”
If the Phillies added Castellanos, the offense could look like this:
1. Schwarber, DH/LF
2. Hoskins, 1B
3. Harper, RF
4. Castellanos, LF/DH
5. Realmuto, C
6. Didi Gregorius, SS
7. Jean Segura, 2B
8. Bohm, 3B
9. Odubel Herrera/Matt Vierling, CF
The Phillies have not announced the Schwarber deal because it’s pending a physical. Asked Thursday where a hitter with Schwarber’s skill set might fit in the batting order — specifically in the middle of the order or at the top — manager Joe Girardi said, “Let’s just see what all the pieces are first and then we’ll figure it out.”
Castellanos would qualify as a substantial puzzle piece.
