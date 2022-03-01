Portland Trail Blazers (25-36, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (49-12, first in the Western Conference)
Phoenix; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix hosts Portland in a matchup of Western Conference teams.
The Suns are 29-9 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is seventh in the NBA shooting 36.1% from deep, led by Cameron Johnson shooting 43.2% from 3-point range.
The Trail Blazers are 11-26 in conference play. Portland averages 13.2 turnovers per game and is 10-14 when winning the turnover battle.
The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Suns won the last matchup 111-107 in overtime on Dec. 15. Deandre Ayton scored 28 points points to help lead the Suns to the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Booker is scoring 25.6 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Suns. Ayton is averaging 17.1 points and 8.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Phoenix.
Anfernee Simons is shooting 44.4% and averaging 17.1 points for the Trail Blazers. Jusuf Nurkic is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games for Portland.
LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 8-2, averaging 116.6 points, 46.1 rebounds, 29.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.1 points per game.
Trail Blazers: 4-6, averaging 104.1 points, 46.2 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points.
INJURIES: Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Cameron Payne: out (wrist), Chris Paul: out (thumb).
Trail Blazers: Nassir Little: out for season (shoulder), Jusuf Nurkic: out (foot), Didi Louzada: out (kne), Damian Lillard: out (abdominal), Eric Bledsoe: out (achilles), Justise Winslow: day to day (achilles), Joe Ingles: out for season (knee).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.