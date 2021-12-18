Charlotte Hornets (16-15, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (23-5, second in the Western Conference)
Phoenix; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix will try to keep its 13-game home win streak intact when the Suns face Charlotte.
The Suns have gone 13-2 in home games. Phoenix ranks fourth in the NBA with 26.0 assists per game led by Chris Paul averaging 10.1.
The Hornets are 8-11 in road games. Charlotte leads the Eastern Conference with 26.6 assists. LaMelo Ball leads the Hornets with 8.1.
TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Booker is shooting 45.8% and averaging 23.2 points for the Suns. Cameron Johnson is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Phoenix.
Ball is shooting 42.7% and averaging 20.3 points for the Hornets. Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 21.4 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.
LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 8-2, averaging 108.8 points, 43.2 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.1 points per game.
Hornets: 3-7, averaging 121.4 points, 38.8 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.3 points.
INJURIES: Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Devin Booker: out (hamstring).
Hornets: None listed.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.