Phoenix Suns (16-3, second in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (14-5, first in the Eastern Conference)
New York; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nets -2.5; over/under is 221
BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix will try to keep its seven-game road win streak alive when the Suns face Brooklyn.
The Nets are 6-3 on their home court. Brooklyn ranks ninth in the NBA giving up only 104.9 points per game while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.
The Suns have gone 8-1 away from home. Phoenix is seventh in the Western Conference with 45.9 rebounds per game led by JaVale McGee averaging 7.1.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Durant is averaging 28.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Nets. James Harden is averaging 23.5 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.
McGee is averaging 10.2 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Suns. Devin Booker is averaging 23.4 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.
LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 8-2, averaging 113.7 points, 43.7 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points per game.
Suns: 10-0, averaging 114.8 points, 46.7 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.0 points.
INJURIES: Nets: Joe Harris: out (ankle), Kyrie Irving: out (not with team), Bruce Brown: day to day (hamstring), Nicolas Claxton: out (illness), David Duke Jr.: out (hip).
Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Abdel Nader: out (knee).
