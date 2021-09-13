Houston Dynamo (4-10-10) vs. LA Galaxy (11-8-4)
Carson, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles -154, Houston +370, Draw +308; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Fafa Picault leads Houston into a matchup with Los Angeles after scoring two goals against Austin FC.
The Galaxy compiled a 6-12-4 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 4-6-2 in home games. Los Angeles scored 27 goals a season ago and recorded 17 assists.
The Dynamo finished 4-10-9 overall during the 2020 season while going 1-7-5 on the road. Houston scored 30 goals last season, averaging 1.3 per game.
The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles: None listed.
Houston: Marko Maric (injured), Corey Baird (injured), Nico Lemoine (injured), Tyler Pasher (injured), Adalberto Carrasquilla (injured).
