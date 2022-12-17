Canisius Golden Griffins (2-7, 0-2 MAAC) at Penn State Nittany Lions (7-3, 1-1 Big Ten)
University Park, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Penn State takes on the Canisius Golden Griffins after Jalen Pickett scored 20 points in Penn State's 74-59 win over the Illinois Fighting Illini.
The Nittany Lions have gone 4-1 at home. Penn State leads the Big Ten shooting 40.2% from downtown, led by Michael Henn shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.
The Golden Griffins are 0-5 in road games. Canisius ranks eighth in the MAAC scoring 26.7 points per game in the paint led by Xzavier Long averaging 6.0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Pickett is shooting 47.8% and averaging 16.2 points for the Nittany Lions. Andrew Funk is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers for Penn State.
Tahj Staveskie is shooting 38.7% and averaging 13.7 points for the Golden Griffins. Jordan Henderson is averaging 12.9 points for Canisius.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
