Illinois Fighting Illini (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (14-11, 5-9 Big Ten)
University Park, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Jalen Pickett and the Penn State Nittany Lions host Terrence Shannon Jr. and the Illinois Fighting Illini in Big Ten action.
The Nittany Lions have gone 11-3 in home games. Penn State has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.
The Fighting Illini have gone 8-5 against Big Ten opponents. Illinois is third in the Big Ten scoring 74.9 points per game and is shooting 45.6%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Pickett is averaging 17.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.9 assists for the Nittany Lions. Andrew Funk is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Penn State.
Matthew Mayer averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Illini, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc. Shannon is averaging 15.4 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Illinois.
LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 3-7, averaging 67.7 points, 26.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.
Fighting Illini: 8-2, averaging 72.3 points, 36.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
