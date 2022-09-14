When is 7-7-1 a pretty good week in picking NFL games?
In 2022.
That’s what happened as the merry-go-round that is the NFL continues into a new season with very few blowouts, a lot of comebacks, and several slight “upsets.”
The Patriots loss to the Dolphins was not a surprise when it comes to North of Boston fans picking games.
Over the last several years, even when the Patriots have struggled, fans pick the Patriots, even as semi-big underdogs, at a 80 percent clip.
Not anymore.
I tip my cap to Patriots fans who went with their gut over their heart. Me? I thought the Patriots would play a very good, tough, game and finally outlast Tua Tagvoiloa. I was wrong.
The point is, picking the Patriots isn’t automatic anymore. Guessing it will be more of a 50-50 each week (for and against), which means it will probably dictate who wins T-shirts and who doesn’t.
As for Week 1, the first tiebreaker (Pats point total) was needed. With the Pats scoring only seven points, all of the T-shirt winners picked eight or more correct winners and 16 or fewer points.
Each week a maximum of 10 T-shirts are awarded. The first tiebreaker is Pats point total. The second tiebreaker, which was used this week, is amount of correct selections.
There are two ways to play. On-line entries are on our Website every Tuesday afternoon. Entry blanks in the newspaper appear every Wednesday and Thursday.
The T-shirt winners are below.
Week 1 winners
David Heidler of East Hampstead, N.H.
Sammy Richman of Danville, N.H.
Jeff Gorton of Hampstead, N.H.
Stephen Dexter of Methuen
Joe Quinn of Salem, N.H.
Charlie Bellanti of Salem, N.H.
Richard Bradley of Lawrence
Steve Seero of North Andover
Paula Thompson of Methuen
Diane Remington of Methuen
