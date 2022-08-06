Pittsburgh Pirates (43-63, third in the NL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (55-51, fourth in the AL East)
Baltimore; Saturday, 5:05 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (2-9, 4.40 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Orioles: Austin Voth (1-1, 5.54 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -152, Pirates +129; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates visit the Baltimore Orioles looking to stop a three-game road losing streak.
Baltimore is 55-51 overall and 30-20 at home. The Orioles are 37-10 in games when they scored at least five runs.
Pittsburgh is 19-34 on the road and 43-63 overall. The Pirates have a 26-7 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.
Saturday's game is the second time these teams meet this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Santander has 16 doubles, 19 home runs and 59 RBI while hitting .259 for the Orioles. Adley Rutschman is 10-for-30 with four doubles over the last 10 games.
Bryan Reynolds has 16 home runs, 37 walks and 34 RBI while hitting .258 for the Pirates. Kevin Newman is 12-for-34 with four doubles, a triple and two RBI over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 7-3, .243 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs
Pirates: 3-7, .219 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored by 10 runs
INJURIES: Orioles: Austin Hays: day-to-day (side), Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (side), Jonathan Arauz: 10-Day IL (finger), Travis Lakins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Pirates: David Bednar: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Heineman: 10-Day IL (groin), Dillon Peters: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jake Marisnick: 10-Day IL (toe), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Canaan Smith-Njigba: 60-Day IL (wrist), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
