LOS ANGELES — No need for late-inning drama or heroics this time around, at least not to regain the lead. The Pirates once ahead used a couple of home runs to get ahead … and this time really never looked back.
The result was a win for Mitch Keller, his first as a starter this season and perhaps the craziest of his career, as the Pirates once again toppled the Dodgers, 5-3, at Dodger Stadium. It was Pittsburgh’s second in a row in this series and fourth in five tries against what many consider to be Major League Baseball’s best this season.
What the Pirates have done has been extremely impressive. Coupled with taking two of three against the Dodgers earlier this month, they’ve now won the season series against them for the first time since 2016. They also have a chance to earn their first sweep since Aug. 21-23, 2020.
Not only that, in five games the Pirates are hitting .276 against the Dodgers, with 22 runs scored, eight doubles, three triples and nine home runs.
Michael Chavis and Tucupita Marcano hit two-run homers to give the Pirates a 4-0 lead after two. Keller went five and allowed two runs, while Tyler Beede, Duane Underwood Jr., Chris Stratton and Wil Crowe carried it the rest of the way, allowing just one run.
Stratton struck out the side in the eighth, a terrific rebound after he gave up a walkoff homer Sunday in San Diego. The Pirates also got three hits from Tyler Heineman, who scored an important insurance run in the top of the ninth courtesy of a Bryan Reynolds’ double. Jack Suwinski threw out a runner at second and made a diving play in the ninth.
Having tossed a total of just six innings over the last 17 days, Keller unsurprisingly showed signs of rust, his control sporadic. But a credit to the right-hander, who had a 6.05 ERA this season entering Tuesday’s game, he did just enough against a really tough lineup to make it through five innings and limit the Dodgers to two runs.
Baseball Savant credited Keller with throwing a sinker, which would be a career-first for him. It’s also entirely possible it’s a glitch in the system. Nevertheless, Keller stayed with the hard stuff a lot, throwing “sinkers” or four-seam fastballs 61% of the time.
Perhaps because of so much time off, Keller sprayed the ball around the zone, walked five and also hit a batter, creating traffic on the bases and ensuring he pitched out of the stretch a lot.
The Dodgers left at least one runner on base in every inning Keller pitched, with Ke’Bryan Hayes ending three of the five with putouts. In the other two, Keller used his fastball to net strikeouts — catcher Will Smith swinging in the first, designated hitter Edwin Rios looking in the fifth.
Instead of waiting until the second inning like Monday night, the Pirates got going in the first this time, with Chavis — back in the lineup after missing a few days with a minor elbow injury — staking his team to a 2-0 lead three batters into the game.
In an 0-2 hole, Chavis got an elevated fastball from Dodgers starter Julio Urias and put it over the left-field fence, far enough past Kevin Pillar, who scaled the wall. It was the fifth home run of the season for Chavis, who began the game hitting .385 with two doubles, two triples and two homers in 13 games out of the No. 3 spot of the lineup.
The Pirates weren’t done, either. A night after cracking his first MLB homer, Marcano doubled his career total with a second-inning blast to straightaway center, connecting on a 93 mph heater from Urias and driving it 402 feet.
Pittsburgh had a chance to pad its lead in the third inning, loading the bases with one out; however, Yu Chang and Suwinski struck out swinging to end the inning.
Making his Pirates debut, Chang was a non-factor, going 0 for 4 with three strikeouts.
Los Angeles answered with a two-run homer of its own in the third inning off Keller. Right fielder Mookie Betts walked, first baseman Freddie Freeman reached on a fielder’s choice, and shortstop Trea Turner belted a first-pitch slider from Keller to deep left to make it a 4-2 game.
The Pirates’ lead shrunk to one in the sixth inning, as the Dodgers scored off Tyler Beede. Third baseman Justin Turner drew a leadoff walk and advanced to third on center fielder Chris Taylor’s single. Turner scored when left fielder Kevin Pillar struck out, and Tyler Heineman was charged with a passed ball.
Around the horn
Trea Turner extended his hitting streak to 23 games. … This marked just the fourth start of the season for Urias where he allowed multiple runs. … The Pirates have nine home runs in five games against the Dodgers, their most since hitting 11 in the season series back in 2016.
