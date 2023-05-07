Toronto Blue Jays (20-14, fourth in the AL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (20-14, first in the NL Central)
Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (4-0, 4.02 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Pirates: Roansy Contreras (3-2, 4.09 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -135, Pirates +114; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates will try to end a six-game losing streak when they play the Toronto Blue Jays.
Pittsburgh is 9-6 in home games and 20-14 overall. Pirates hitters have a collective .329 on-base percentage, the 10th-best percentage in MLB play.
Toronto has an 11-11 record on the road and a 20-14 record overall. The Blue Jays have a 6-3 record in games decided by one run.
The matchup Sunday is the third meeting between these teams this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds has 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 23 RBI for the Pirates. Connor Joe is 7-for-36 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.
Bo Bichette has eight doubles, seven home runs and 22 RBI while hitting .326 for the Blue Jays. Matt Chapman is 12-for-36 with six doubles over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, .241 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs
Blue Jays: 5-5, .258 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs
INJURIES: Pirates: Andrew McCutchen: day-to-day (ankle), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Wil Crowe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ji-Man Choi: 60-Day IL (achilles), Rob Zastryzny: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chase De Jong: 15-Day IL (knee), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (ankle), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Blue Jays: Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: day-to-day (wrist), Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (rhomboid), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitchell White: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
