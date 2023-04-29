WASHINGTON — What happened over the course of eight hours at Nationals Park on Saturday was alternatingly very loud and very quiet.
Pirates pitchers, anchored by the best starting rotation in MLB since April 11, continually pounded the strike zone and neutralized the Nationals’ bats. Meanwhile, Pirates hitters refused to stop pressuring Washington’s pitching, piling up extra-base hits, drawing walks and stealing bases.
It’s almost ironic that Game 1 starter Rich Hill made a boxing reference when discussing how the Pirates need to handle themselves, arguing this group needs to stay in attack mode. That’s exactly what the Pirates did over the course of 18 innings, scoring a total knockout in impressive fashion — 6-3 in the first game, a 16-1 rout in the second.
One example of the loud portion came in the sixth inning of the nightcap. Jack Suwinski was enjoying yet another plate appearing for a Pirates hitter with the bases loaded when Washington reliever Hobie Harris hung a sinker.
Suwinski, tied for the National League lead with eight extra-base hits since April 16, absolutely obliterated the pitch, driving it 444 feet at 114 mph into the second deck in right field for the first grand slam of his career.
The homer continued what was been a treasure trove of stats to quantify the gigantic turnaround this team has experienced. Suwinski’s bomb tied the franchise record for homers prior to May 1 (1996) with 33, and Miguel Andujar’s blast in the ninth broke it.
The five RBIs represented a career-high for Suwinski, who has the fifth-best OPS (1.085) among anybody in MLB who has played 20 or more games. But it was obviously not just Suwinski. You’d need multiple hands to count the storylines in this one:
— The Pirates as a team pounding out a total of 13 extra-base hits and four home runs in the two games combined.
— Drew Maggi, here as the 27th man, collected his first MLB hit and RBI in the nightcap, then followed it up later with a double.
— Carlos Santana contributed three hits and three RBIs during the second-game rout.
— Andujar, playing his first MLB game of 2023, hit the go-ahead homer while snagging two hits and three RBIs in the first game. This before his garbage-time bomb in game two.
— Connor Joe — similar to Suwinski with a patience- and power-packed approach — smacking a homer in the first game.
And those, of course, were the loud ones.
More stellar work from the Pirates pitching staff contributed to the lopsided scores, as Hill and Vince Velasquez turned in a pair of terrific starts.
They veterans went a combined 12 1/3 innings, with Hill allowing three runs (two earned) with no walks and five strikeouts. Velasquez didn’t give up a run or walk and also struck out five.
ON THE MOUND
A question mark coming out of spring training, Velasquez has been the furthest thing from that during the regular season, with six more zeros Saturday running his scoreless stretch to 18 innings.
Only Arizona’s Zac Gallen (28.0) has a longer one among NL pitchers.
Paring down his repertoire has really helped Velasquez, who has leaned hard into his terrific slider. On Saturday, Velasquez threw that pitch 50% of the time. The stellar effort helped the right-hander slice his ERA to 3.06.
As for Hill, he kept doing what he’s been doing so well for this group by throwing a bunch of strikes, finding the zone on 75 of his 103 offerings against the Nationals.
“It’s the consistency of how the ball is coming out of my hand," said Hill, who hadn’t thrown this many strikes in a start since May 28, 2019. "The more times you can have the ball come out of your hand the way you want to, you're going to be on the positive side of the baseball more often than not."
One funny thing: Hill’s fastball averaged 88.3 mph, which represented a 1.2 mph increase over his yearly mark (87.1 mph). Hill even touched 90 mph on the radar gun for the first time since Oct. 3, 2022.
AT THE PLATE
With his contract selected before the first game, Andujar quickly got into the swing of things. He reached base three times and delivered two hits in the first game, including a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth inning. The performance mirrored much of the mashing he had been doing with Triple-A Indianapolis.
“It feels really good to help the team win,” Andujar said. “I’ve seen these guys playing on TV. I’m happy to be here now."
Since April 14, Andujar ranked sixth among International League hitters in OPS (1.208). He was tied for seventh in batting (.368), ninth in slugging percentage (.727), seventh in total bases (32) and tied for fourth in extra-base hits with five.
"We know Miggy can hit," Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. "He’s hit at this level before. It was a situation where he was swinging the bat well in Indy. [General manager] Ben [Cherington] came in the other day and said, ‘Hey, I think it’s time we bring him up.’ Ultimately, he helped us win a game."
Andujar did that by going above the zone to crush a fastball and give the Pirates a 4-3 lead.
Let’s also not forget Maggi’s magical moment. Pinch-hitting for Ke’Bryan Hayes in the seventh, Maggi lined a 2-2 splitter from Harris up the middle to score Jason Delay. Maggi smiled from ear-to-ear during the sword celebration. His teammates went absolutely bonkers in the dugout. It was a joyous moment 13 years in the making.
The Pirates haven’t quite waited that long to get good again. At the same time, it has certainly been a minute.
Which is why TKOs like the one the Pirates scored Saturday surely must feel good for a team that’s now 20-8 overall and 6-2-1 in series play, with a chance to notch its fourth sweep of the season on Sunday.
Only the Tampa Bay Rays (22-5 before their game Saturday) have been better.
QUOTABLE
"We're like boxers in a ring. You have to keep fighting. When the bell rings, we have to be the aggressor. If we keep that mindset, good things are going to happen." — Hill
UP NEXT
Johan Oviedo gets the ball on Sunday in the series finale. He gave up three home runs in his first start of the season but has not allowed a long ball in 25 innings in his last four outings.
