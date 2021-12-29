New York Knicks (16-18, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (5-27, 15th in the Eastern Conference)
Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pistons -6; over/under is 206.5
BOTTOM LINE: Detroit looks to stop its three-game slide when the Pistons play New York.
The Pistons are 4-16 in Eastern Conference games. Detroit is 1-16 in games decided by at least 10 points.
The Knicks are 10-15 in Eastern Conference play. New York ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 45.3 rebounds per game led by Julius Randle averaging 10.0.
The teams meet for the second time this season. The Knicks won 105-91 in the last matchup on Dec. 22.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jerami Grant is scoring 20.1 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Pistons. Saddiq Bey is averaging 17.6 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 40.1% over the last 10 games for Detroit.
Randle is scoring 19.7 points per game and averaging 10.0 rebounds for the Knicks. Evan Fournier is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New York.
LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 1-9, averaging 104.8 points, 42.6 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.0 points per game.
Knicks: 4-6, averaging 102.4 points, 44.5 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.6 points.
INJURIES: Pistons: Cade Cunningham: out (health protocols), Jerami Grant: out (thumb), Isaiah Stewart: out (health protocols), Saben Lee: out (health protocols), Killian Hayes: out (health protocols), Isaiah Livers: out (reconditioning), Kelly Olynyk: out (knee).
Knicks: Immanuel Quickley: out (conditioning), Jericho Sims: out (health and safety protocols), Wayne Selden Jr.: out (health protocols), Nerlens Noel: out (health and safety protocols), Derrick Rose: out (ankle).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.