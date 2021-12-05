CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Back in July, Kenny Pickett sat a few blocks away from Bank of America Stadium in The Westin Charlotte lunch room and talked about expectations. He didn't once mention the Heisman Trophy or individual accolades at ACC media days. He harped on getting back to the Queen City for another conference championship.
"We definitely have all the pieces this year," Pickett told the Post-Gazette. "It's just our job to go do it."
Four months later, the Panthers did it. Pitt beat Wake Forest, 45-21, on Saturday night to win the ACC championship — accomplishing its long-standing goal and cementing Pickett and the rest of the 2021 Panthers as program legends.
Pickett orchestrated six scoring drives, throwing for 253 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions. His top target, Biletnikoff Award finalist Jordan Addison, hauled in eight catches for 126 yards. Sophomore tailback Israel Abanikanda provided pop in the running game, tallying 99 yards and two touchdowns.
Pitt's defense, though, carried the Panthers.
Pat Narduzzi and Randy Bates' unit picked off Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman four times. Three interceptions came in the second half with the final two leading to immediate touchdowns. A.J. Woods' 73-yard return put Pitt on the doorstep for Abanikanda's second score. On Wake Forest's ensuing series, Erick Hallett's second INT was a pick-six to give Pitt a 45-21 advantage.
Record setter
Hall of fame quarterback Dan Marino was on-hand as the Panthers' honorary captain. It was fitting, too, that he saw Pickett overtake his four-decade record in person.
Pickett's 22-yard swing pass to Rodney Hammond — Pitt's second score to put it up 14-7 — was the fourth-year starter's 80th career touchdown pass. Marino had 79.
Later, Pickett surpassed Deshaun Watson's single-season ACC record, throwing his 41st touchdown on a 4-yard strike to Jared Wayne.
Fake out
Alabama's Bryce Young might have wrapped up the bronze trophy with 421 yards and four touchdowns in a shellacking of Georgia's vaunted defense. But you'd be hard-pressed to find a more stunning "Heisman moment" than Pitt's fifth snap.
Pickett, gliding through the heart of Wake Forest's defense on a third-down scramble, pulled off a fake slide. The move froze Wake Forest's defensive back enough for Pickett to continue on a 58-yard gallop to the end zone. The game-opening score had national talking heads, NFL players and thousands of others abuzz on social media.
If Pickett makes it to New York as a Heisman finalist, you can bet that play will be featured in his highlight reel.
Stat that mattered
2.2: Wake Forest's yards per play average in the second quarter.
For as hot as the Panthers' offense started, Wake Forest succeeded them. On an absurd 30 plays, the Demon Deacons scored 21 points, tallied 17 first downs and converted 4 of 4 third-down opportunities in the first quarter.
But instead of letting Wake Forest march down the field at its pace, Pitt's defense responded. In the second quarter, the Demon Deacons managed only 35 yards on 16 plays and were sacked three times — twice by SirVocea Dennis.
Up next
Pitt is destined for a New Year's Six bowl game. The Panthers will go to either the Peach Bowl in Atlanta or the Fiesta Bowl in Arizona.
But first, Pitt will return home on Sunday as the ACC champion.
