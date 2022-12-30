EL PASO, Texas — Down a pair of scores in the second half against a ranked opponent, Pat Narduzzi’s team had every reason to mail it in. Down by a single point with just 34 seconds remaining, the Panthers once again could’ve easily done the same.
Yet, on both occasions, Pitt decided to fight back. The final result? A dramatic 37-35 victory over No. 18 UCLA on Friday afternoon in the 89th Sun Bowl.
In a game that was back and forth from start to finish, the true heroes, of all people, were Pitt kicker Ben Sauls and redshirt senior backup quarterback Nick Patti. The former drilled a game-winning kick — his fifth successful field goal of the game — with four seconds remaining that was set up thanks to a final-minute, four-play, 46-yard drive from the career backup.
The Panthers (9-4) drew first blood on the game's opening drive, when a few sharp throws along with a 41-yard scamper from Patti resulted in a 22-yard field goal from Sauls. Following a Bruins drive that ended in an 11-yard touchdown connection between Logan Loya and Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Sauls responded with another field goal — this one coming from 49 yards out at the end of the first quarter.
Thompson-Robinson gave UCLA (9-4) some breathing room early in the second quarter with a 1-yard touchdown rush. A 15-yard touchdown reception by Bub Means from Patti, followed by a two-point conversion catch from Konata Mumpfield, tied things at 14 with 3:49 left in the half.
UCLA’s star signal caller got one final blow in before the two teams entered the locker room at halftime, finding Titus Mokiao-Atimalala from 28 yards out to give the Bruins a 21-14 lead.
In the second half, after UCLA defensive back Jaylin Davies’ pick-six, it was all Pitt. Rodney Hammond Jr. found the end zone from 1 yard out to cap off an 11-play, 75-yard response drive. Hammond scored again early in the fourth quarter, this time from 7 yards out, following a Bangally Kamara interception to tie things up at 28.
Just one play after Sauls’ successful PAT tied the game, Solomon DeShields set Pitt up to retake the lead, recovering a fumble on the ensuing kickoff at the UCLA 19. Sauls drilled home a field goal from 31 yards with 10:38 remaining to put Pitt ahead for good. The redshirt sophomore kicker hit one more from 27 yards with 4:24 left on the clock for what seemed at the time like good measure.
UCLA, however, delivered one final push, scoring a go-ahead touchdown with 34 seconds left when T.J. Harden rushed in for an 8-yard touchdown. Patti and Co. of course responded with the game-winning-score just 30 seconds later, when Pitt’s offense set up Sauls for a 47-yard game-winner.
Key stat
Despite hardly seeing any time this season, Pitt put its faith in Patti.
The redshirt senior ended his time with the Panthers delivering the best effort of his collegiate career, completing 20 of his 41 pass attempts for 232 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also rushed for 81 yards on 10 carries.
Up next
With the 2022 season complete, the Panthers now shift their focus toward next year. Pitt will open its 2023 campaign at home on Saturday, Sept. 2 against Wofford.
The Panthers are also slated to face West Virginia, Notre Dame and Cincinnati in non-conference play next fall. Pitt’s 2023 conference opponents include Duke, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Boston College, Florida State, Louisville and North Carolina.
