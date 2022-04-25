Edmonton Oilers (46-27-6, second in the Pacific) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (45-24-11, third in the Metropolitan)
Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts Edmonton trying to prolong its three-game home winning streak.
The Penguins are 22-12-5 on their home ice. Pittsburgh is 10th in the NHL recording 9 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.7 assists.
The Oilers are 20-15-5 in road games. Edmonton has scored 273 goals and is fifth in the Western Conference averaging 3.5 goals per game. Leon Draisaitl leads the team with 55.
In their last matchup on Dec. 1, Edmonton won 5-2. Connor McDavid recorded a team-high 4 points for the Oilers.
TOP PERFORMERS: Brian Dumoulin leads the Penguins with a plus-24 in 74 games this season. Jake Guentzel has eight goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.
McDavid leads the Oilers with 75 total assists and has 118 points. Evander Kane has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.
LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 4-5-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.
Oilers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .942 save percentage.
INJURIES: Penguins: Tristan Jarry: out (foot).
Oilers: Jesse Puljujarvi: day to day (illness), Darnell Nurse: out (lower body).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
