William & Mary Tribe (3-3) at Pittsburgh Panthers (3-3)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pittsburgh -12.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Gabe Dorsey and the William & Mary Tribe visit Blake Hinson and the Pittsburgh Panthers in out-of-conference play.

The Panthers have gone 3-1 in home games. Pittsburgh is third in the ACC with 26.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Jamarius Burton averaging 4.6.

The Tribe have gone 0-2 away from home. William & Mary ranks third in the CAA with 13.2 assists per game led by Anders Nelson averaging 5.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hinson is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Panthers. Burton is averaging 14.4 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 54.9% for Pittsburgh.

Dorsey is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Tribe. Ben Wight is averaging 10.7 points for William & Mary.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

