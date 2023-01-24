Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-6, 6-3 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (13-7, 6-3 ACC)
Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest visits the Pittsburgh Panthers after Damari Monsanto scored 25 points in Wake Forest's 76-67 loss to the Virginia Cavaliers.
The Panthers have gone 8-3 at home. Pittsburgh averages 74.1 points while outscoring opponents by 6.4 points per game.
The Demon Deacons have gone 6-3 against ACC opponents. Wake Forest ranks second in the ACC shooting 37.4% from 3-point range.
The Panthers and Demon Deacons square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jamarius Burton is scoring 16.5 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Panthers. Blake Hinson is averaging 15.8 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 44.2% over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.
Monsanto is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Demon Deacons, while averaging 12.7 points. Tyree Appleby is averaging 17.9 points, six assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.
LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 75.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.
Demon Deacons: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
