Pittsburgh Panthers (8-16, 3-10 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (13-9, 6-6 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh will try to end its eight-game road skid when the Panthers take on Florida State.

The Seminoles have gone 8-3 at home. Florida State scores 72.1 points and has outscored opponents by 2.3 points per game.

The Panthers are 3-10 in ACC play. Pittsburgh averages 12.9 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when winning the turnover battle.

The Seminoles and Panthers square off Wednesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Mills averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Seminoles, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Matthew Cleveland is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Florida State.

John Hugley is shooting 44.0% and averaging 14.2 points for the Panthers. Mouhamadou Gueye is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 6-4, averaging 70.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 61.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

