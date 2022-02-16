Pittsburgh Penguins (31-11-8, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (31-12-3, third in the Atlantic)
Toronto; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh will attempt to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory over Toronto.
The Maple Leafs are 16-6-1 in conference play. Toronto is second in the Eastern Conference averaging 6.2 assists per game, led by Morgan Rielly with 0.8.
The Penguins are 18-6-3 against conference opponents. Pittsburgh has scored 167 goals and is fifth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.3 goals per game. Jake Guentzel leads the team with 25.
In their last meeting on Nov. 20, Pittsburgh won 2-0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Alexander Kerfoot leads the Maple Leafs with a plus-15 in 46 games this season. Mitch Marner has 20 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.
Guentzel leads the Penguins with 25 goals and has 51 points. Sidney Crosby has 11 assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.
LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 7-3-0, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .888 save percentage.
Penguins: 6-1-3, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.
INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.
Penguins: Teddy Blueger: out (upper-body).
