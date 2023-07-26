Thank God it wasn't Christ or Christianity or any right-wing doctrine that's at the heart of the court action to halt the upcoming SoulFest 2023, the premier Christian music festival in New England planned for the Topsfield.
Pitty the poor promoters.
They have been caught in the crosshairs of a power struggle between the group that governs the oldest county fair in the U.S., and residents and town officials in Topsfield.
It's test of wills, kind of like an oxen pull (or tractor pull in modern time).
It's too bad that it had to come to this - the town requesting an injunction to stop next weekend's event, which was expected to attract thousands to the fairgrounds each day.
Every ticket-buyer who has plunked down hard-earned cash is on the hook.
Every band, act and speaker - said to be 75 over the three-day event - stands lose big-time.
And the promoter stands to lose everything. Not only the damage to the corporate brand, his reputation in the Christian music industry and thousands of thousands of dollars in potential losses, but to the ministry contained in the music and fellowship.
Admittedly, this isn't Granny's 700 Club praise concert. The all-genre approach at SoulFest means there's Christian music in all forms - hard-rocking heavy metal, sweet country pop, rap and techno - a little something for everybody. The thread that ties festival-goers together, regardless of ripped jeans, spiked hair and flannel, is worship of God.
As crowds go, SoulFest fans would probably be pretty calm and well-behaved - no rampant drinking or drug use, promiscuity or foul language.
We hear the townspeople's complaints: loud vendors, trash left on neighbors' property and increased traffic. We understand it must be trying living adjacent to the fairgrounds.
Admittedly, the town's action is seeking to protect the residents in the neighborhood. It's good to be responsive to resident's wants, needs and worries. If anything, local government's biggest hit is that it isn't responsive enough. The 11th-hour intervention for judicial regress may show responsiveness but it also shows
