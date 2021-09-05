If the Red Sox thought they were out of the woods after a week of near daily positive COVID-19 tests, Sunday threw cold water on those hopes.
Two more players, starting pitcher Nick Pivetta and infielder Danny Santana, were added to the COVID-19 list, bringing the team's total to 11 plus three assistant coaches.
Triple-A pitcher Kutter Crawford and outfielder Franchy Cordero were called up to fill their spots, and Crawford earned his first career big league start in Pivetta's place.
Overall the Red Sox are now without infielders Kiké Hernandez, Xander Bogaerts, Christian Arroyo, Yairo Munoz and Santana, outfielder Jarren Duran, relief pitchers Matt Barnes, Martin Perez, Hirokazu Sawamura and Josh Taylor and starting pitcher Pivetta. Collectively those players comprise nearly a third of Boston's total major league roster.
How long Pivetta and Santana will be out remains uncertain. If both players are confirmed to have tested positive they would likely miss at least 10 days, but prior to Sunday's game Cora indicated that there was some uncertainty with Pivetta.
"With testing sometimes the results don't match up, so out of precaution we did it and we'll know more today or tomorrow morning about Nick," Cora said. "Hopefully it's just out of precaution and nothing happens and he'll be back with us soon."
Regardless, the Red Sox should start getting some of their other guys back soon. Hernández, who was the first to test positive back on Aug. 27, could be activated as soon as Tuesday. Arroyo and Taylor should be the next eligible to return sometime midweek, and the bulk of the others — specifically Bogaerts, Barnes, Perez and Sawamura — could make the trip to Chicago for the team's upcoming road trip.
Even with so many regulars out of the lineup Boston has figured out a way to win. The Red Sox were 6-3 since the outbreak began heading into Sunday afternoon's series finale against the Indians, and going back further Boston has now won or split five straight series dating back to the mid-August sweep against the Yankees.
