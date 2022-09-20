PLAISTOW — The town is offering incentives for residents and businesses to get connected to the new potable water system, which is officially running.
Property owners can received up to a $5,000 credit toward the charge for new water service connections.
The credit should take care of most — if not all — of the fee most residents would incur for the Plaistow System Development charge associated with the connection, said Dee Voss, Plaistow’s special projects coordinator.
Separate fees will still need to be paid for a meter and the Manchester System Development.
Those interested must send in an application by Dec. 31 and have the pipeline connected by June 30, 2023.
The Plaistow Municipal Water System is bringing clean drinking water to the town for the first time in history.
The pipeline is part of the larger Southern New Hampshire Regional Water Project, providing water from Manchester to Salem, and now Plaistow.
The extensive water project aimed to provide clean water to properties that were impacted by MtBE contamination — a gasoline additive used in the 1970s that ended up in groundwater.
Properties affected by MtBE have already been connected to the water system with help from a grant funded by a state settlement. Plaistow’s new incentive is geared towards other residents and commercial property owners who need assistance.
Not every street is accessible to the water line, however. Visit the town website at plaistow.com for a complete list, along with application forms and information on connection and consumption fees.
Town officials are planning an informational gathering and will send out an e-mail alert and Facebook post with details when they are determined.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.