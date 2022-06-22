PLAISTOW — Hey mama welcome to the 60’s! We’re throwing it back for drive-in movies in Plaistow.
The Plaistow Public Library and the Plaistow Recreation department are teaming up to host a drive-in movie each month this summer.
The events, for Plaistow residents only, are held at the Plaistow Public Library, and registration is required. The movie begins around sunset, and the Friends of the Plaistow Public Library will be selling concessions before the screening. Movie-goers are welcome to watch from their vehicle, or from lawn chairs outside, as the sound will be transmitted through loudspeakers.
According to the New York Film Academy, the first patented drive-in theater was opened on June 6, 1933 by Richard Hollingshead in New Jersey.
Drive-ins gained popularity in the 1950s and 1960s, and soon there were more than 4,000 drive-ins throughout the United States. Plaistow had their own drive-in back in the day too.
The old Plaistow Drive-In was located at 107 Plaistow Road, on Route 125, and the theater was open from the early 1960s through the mid 1980s with a capacity of 700 cars.
As cars became smaller, and with the arrival of VCR’s, drive-in movies declined. Today, with streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, there are only about 300 drive-in theaters still in operation. Although not as popular as before, drive-in movies have recently grown in popularity due to the pandemic.
Unfortunately, because of licensing agreements, Plaistow Recreation can’t advertise the name of the next drive-in movie they will be hosting on Friday, July 15th. Yet they did offer a description of the movie on their website:
“Single mother Tess Coleman and her teenage daughter Anna couldn't be more different, and it is driving them both insane. After receiving cryptic fortunes at a Chinese restaurant, the two wake up the next day to discover that they have somehow switched bodies. Unable to switch back, they are forced to masquerade as one another until a solution can be found. In the process, they develop a new sense of respect and understanding for one another. Starring Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan.”
I can’t say for sure, I have a feeling the first word rhymes with creaky, and the second word is a day of the week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.