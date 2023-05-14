PLAISTOW — The town’s summer concert series will return to its original spot on the Town Green, 145 Main St., Wednesday, June 28, starting at 6 p.m.
The concert series will run on Wednesdays from June 28 to Aug. 16 and will feature performances by local artists and kicks off with Stone Temple Posers on the first night.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair, pack a picnic dinner and enjoy.
Cancellations due to weather will be posted by 3 p.m. on Plaistow.com/Recreation and the Plaistow Recreation Facebook page.
Nichols Memorial Library to celebrate 125 years
KINGSTON — The Friends of the Kingston Historical Museum will celebrate the 125th anniversary of the Nichols Memorial Library on Saturday, June 10, from 1 to 4 p.m. at 169 Main St.
There will be a full program and refreshments along with a collection for items to be included in a time capsule to be opened in 75 years for the library’s 200th anniversary.
Individuals, families, businesses and community organizations are also invited to prepare a message, drawing or photograph with an explanation for the time capsule.
Those items can be mailed to P.O. Box 24, Kingston, N.H., 03848, or email to KingstonMuseumFriends@gmail.com. Deadline for submissions is May 31.
L
earn about barns at Kelley Library
SALEM — The Kelley Library at 234 Main St. will hold a presentation by a local author about the history of agriculture told by barns on Wednesday, May 16, at 4 p.m.
John C. Porter, author of “Preserving Old Barns: Preventing the Loss of a Valuable Resource,” will demonstrate how barn structures represent Yankee ingenuity, hard work, and skilled craftsmanship, as well as providing a link to our past that adds to the state’s scenic beauty.
This presentation will follow the progression of barn styles and the historical factors that influenced their evolution.
Civic Club to hold town-wide yard sale
ATKINSON —The Atkinson Women’s Civic Club town-wide yard sale takes place on Saturday, May 20, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine.
Register for the yard sale at awcc-nh.org.
Maps will be available in the afternoon on Thursday, May 18, at the Community Center, Kimball Library and Atkinson Village Store.
Aviation museum hosts car show
LONDONDERRY — The Aviation Museum of New Hampshire’s annual classic car show will be held Saturday, July 15, on the grounds of the museum, 27 Navigator Road.
Roadsters, muscle cars and other restored cars and trucks will be on display from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Rain date is Saturday, July 22.
Vehicles of all makes and eras are welcome, including the odd or unusual.
The show also features a special appearance by the student-built, two-seat RV-12iS light sport aircraft, completed in August of 2022 by high school students at the Manchester School of Technology. The plane-building program is a partnership between the school, the Aviation Museum and Tango Flight, an educational nonprofit organization.
“It’s a great way to spend a summer day outside, checking out vintage vehicles while seeing old friends and making new ones,” said museum Executive Director Jeff Rapsis.
All registered entrants will be included in a raffle. There will be other raffles and a yard sale to benefit the museum.
Admission and registration for exhibitors is $10 per vehicle plus occupants.
Admission for spectators is $5 for adults. Children ages 12 and under are free.
Plaistow Lions to hold golf tournament
HAVERHILL, Mass. —The Plaistow Lions Club will host its annual golf tournament on Monday, July 17, at the Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane, Haverhill, Mass.
Registration starts at 11 a.m., and the tournament begins at noon.
The registration fee of $175 includes dinner, curb-to-cart service, professional scoring, contests, prizes and more.
Proceeds go towards programs like Power Pack, which provides a weekend of meals to students in need, safe prescription disposal options and more.
For more information visit Plaistow Lions Facebook or email plaistownh.lions@gmail.com or contact Roy Walling at 617-270-3803.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.