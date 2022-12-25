Rowan Crowley, 5 Pollard School
“I like going to Freedom Hill Farm to get our wreath and our Christmas tree and put up all our ornaments and our new ornaments that we got from my alma. I put up a unicorn one, but the one I like is the ice cream sundae.”
Mia Iuliucci, 10Pollard School
“I know everyone loves getting presents, but I love giving them and delivering those gifts. I also stroll around my neighborhood to see everyone’s lights.”
Benjamin Phillips Jr., 8Pollard School
“I like to spend time with my family. Sometimes I go to my mom’s parents’ house for Christmas. This year we are going to my dad’s parents’ house.”
Mildred Sorto Sabillon, 8Pollard School
“I like Christmas and putting the Christmas tree up and putting the lights up with my family. We go to my cousin’s house and do Christmas there.”
