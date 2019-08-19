LONDONDERRY — The town is accepting bids for the demolition of the former school administrative unit, or SAU, building at 268C Mammoth Road, at the town office complex.
In addition to demolishing the building, contractors winning the job will be responsible for disconnecting utilities, cleanup of the site and leveling the ground where the building existed.
The old SAU building has been a topic on meeting agendas over the past several years.
The school district moved its administrative offices last year to a leased space at 6A Kitty Hawk Landing.
Finding a new space for the SAU was a top priority for school officials in recent years after information came forward about potential environmental concerns with air quality at the building.
The old building dates back decades. In March 1984, voters approved a warrant article to spend $235,000 or any other amount, for the construction and equipping of a new SAU office, adjacent to the town offices on town-owned property.
Warrant articles this past March asked voters to rescind that original agreement and transfer the old SAU building to the town. Voters approved that measure.
With the new SAU space on Kitty Hawk Landing under a multi-year lease, the school district still has the future on its mind. During recent capital improvement discussions, officials said finding a new location for the school administrative offices might be a proposed project in future years.