Eagle-Tribune readers love the games that appear in each day’s edition. Starting Sunday, they can play one that promises prizes to five lucky winners.
Find your Eagle-Tribune Insider Bingo card inside Sunday's edition of the Tribune. Then, look for bingo numbers in each print edition of the newspaper beginning Monday, January 31. Bonus numbers will also appear in the newspaper from time to time.
The Tribune will give four $100 Visa giftcards — one each for the first readers to cover a vertical, horizontal and diagonal row, and to cover all four corners.
A $1,000 grand prize will be awarded to the first reader to cover all 25 squares on the card.
Bingo cards are also available at the offices of the Eagle-Tribune, 100 Turnpike Street, North Andover. No purchase is necessary to play. Complete rules appear on the back of the cards inserted into Sunday’s newspaper.
Eagle-Tribune Inside Bingo is sponsored by Butcher Boy.
Whether you’re a subscriber or buy the Tribune on the newsstand, be sure to find your card inside today’s newspaper and play along this summer for your chance to win up to $1,000.